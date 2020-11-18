FY2022 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Cut by Analyst

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seagen in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.12.

Seagen stock opened at $173.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.26 and its 200-day moving average is $169.12. Seagen has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Seagen by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.60, for a total value of $812,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.37, for a total value of $1,354,398.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,888 shares of company stock worth $21,652,274. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

