Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) Insider Purchases £149.40 in Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) insider Samir Desai purchased 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($195.19).

Samir Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Samir Desai bought 25,000 shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

FCH stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Wednesday. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21.95 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.58. The firm has a market cap of $286.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

