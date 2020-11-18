Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.51

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.51 and last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 1213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.18.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Forward Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $286,429.68. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 35.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 469,298 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,511,000 after purchasing an additional 72,299 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,067,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

