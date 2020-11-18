First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

FFWM stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $813.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.48. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,709,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,528,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 450,101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Foundation by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,441,000 after acquiring an additional 345,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

