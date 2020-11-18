First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other news, Director Vince Berta purchased 3,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $157,486.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 50.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.