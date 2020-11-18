First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Community from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Community currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Community by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 382.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 229,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

