Financial Analysis: Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) versus Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) and Insperity (NYSE:NSP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rooshine and Insperity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Insperity $4.31 billion 0.77 $151.10 million $3.70 23.47

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine.

Risk and Volatility

Rooshine has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insperity has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rooshine and Insperity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A Insperity 0 1 4 0 2.80

Insperity has a consensus price target of $83.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.96%. Given Insperity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Insperity is more favorable than Rooshine.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and Insperity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Insperity 3.58% 717.51% 10.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Insperity shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Insperity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Insperity beats Rooshine on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; various personnel management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, the company offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; time and attendance; performance management; organizational planning; recruiting; employment screening; expense management; retirement; and insurance services. The company operates through 82 offices in the United States. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

