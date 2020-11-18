Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) (LON:FEV) Sets New 52-Week High at $277.00

Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) (LON:FEV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 277 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.61), with a volume of 654721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272 ($3.55).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 262.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.97.

Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) Company Profile (LON:FEV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity European Values plc is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.