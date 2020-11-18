F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $166.67

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $166.67 and last traded at $163.92, with a volume of 3968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,455.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,549 shares of company stock worth $912,358. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $602,946,000 after purchasing an additional 148,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,131 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in F5 Networks by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after purchasing an additional 790,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

