Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.22

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 1054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AQUA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

In related news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $134,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,570 shares in the company, valued at $10,374,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 47,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $1,106,168.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,588 shares of company stock worth $16,752,592. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 64.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,485,000 after acquiring an additional 68,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 89.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

