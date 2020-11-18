Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Raised to $26.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 399,793 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $8,823,431.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,549.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 753,588 shares of company stock valued at $16,752,592 in the last three months. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 64.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,485,000 after buying an additional 68,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 89.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.