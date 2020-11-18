Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AQUA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 26,638 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $645,971.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 47,011 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $1,106,168.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 753,588 shares of company stock valued at $16,752,592. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 61,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,689,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,018,000 after purchasing an additional 189,863 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $130,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

