Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.