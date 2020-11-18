Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) (CVE:ECC) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) (CVE:ECC)’s share price rose 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 126,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 108,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.

About Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the PerkRocky project located in Williams Lake, British Columbia.

