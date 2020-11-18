EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,457,020,000 after buying an additional 856,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,150,019,000 after buying an additional 175,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,595,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,395,000 after buying an additional 326,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,422,919 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after buying an additional 877,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $219,716,000 after buying an additional 112,493 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.