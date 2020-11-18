Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $105.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.11.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. Entegris has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $90.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 48.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $80,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

