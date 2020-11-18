Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 341.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 102,452 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

