Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

EA opened at $118.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $124,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,933.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,661 shares of company stock valued at $72,303,450. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

