EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $353.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

