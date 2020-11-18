Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.16.

NYSE EW opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 21,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $1,779,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,244 shares of company stock worth $36,078,923. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

