Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 209.9% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of ETX opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.0709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 104,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

