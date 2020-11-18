Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 46.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after buying an additional 1,587,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,595 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Eaton by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,278,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,380 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after purchasing an additional 720,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Eaton by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,162,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 584,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.06.

NYSE:ETN opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.95. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

