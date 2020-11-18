Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.86

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.86 and last traded at $95.46, with a volume of 1747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 7,938 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $716,245.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,208,984.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,462 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,424. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

