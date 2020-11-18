DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DISH. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,413,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,830. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth $1,158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,846,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

