Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $24,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.