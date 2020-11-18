Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DGLY opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

