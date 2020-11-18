Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
DGLY opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.78.
Digital Ally Company Profile
