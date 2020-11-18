DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.73

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.73 and last traded at $111.28, with a volume of 1185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average of $85.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,991,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,278,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,738 shares of company stock valued at $18,136,415 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $23,846,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in DaVita by 20.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DaVita by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in DaVita by 7.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

