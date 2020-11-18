D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.45.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

