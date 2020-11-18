Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CURLF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Curaleaf from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Curaleaf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Curaleaf stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

