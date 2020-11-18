CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after buying an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after buying an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after buying an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,277.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,839,000 after buying an additional 1,653,783 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,292,000 after buying an additional 1,251,420 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $3,387,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 885,293 shares of company stock valued at $119,709,887 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.14 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

