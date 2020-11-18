Critical Review: Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:SVM) & Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:SVM) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Silvercorp Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Agnico Eagle Mines pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Silvercorp Metals pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agnico Eagle Mines pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Silvercorp Metals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Silvercorp Metals and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercorp Metals 23.23% 6.67% 5.64% Agnico Eagle Mines 21.54% 7.22% 4.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Silvercorp Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Silvercorp Metals has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Silvercorp Metals and Agnico Eagle Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercorp Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 6 1 2.89

Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus target price of $86.38, suggesting a potential upside of 20.64%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Silvercorp Metals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silvercorp Metals and Agnico Eagle Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercorp Metals $158.83 million 8.20 $34.27 million $0.20 37.25 Agnico Eagle Mines $2.49 billion 6.96 $473.17 million $0.97 73.81

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercorp Metals. Silvercorp Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Silvercorp Metals on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 2.9 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

