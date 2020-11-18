Critical Comparison: Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) and MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK)

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) and MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rent-A-Center and MediGreen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent-A-Center 0 3 2 1 2.67 MediGreen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus price target of $30.40, indicating a potential downside of 10.80%. Given Rent-A-Center’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rent-A-Center is more favorable than MediGreen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Rent-A-Center shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rent-A-Center shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MediGreen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rent-A-Center and MediGreen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent-A-Center $2.67 billion 0.69 $173.55 million $2.24 15.21 MediGreen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rent-A-Center has higher revenue and earnings than MediGreen.

Profitability

This table compares Rent-A-Center and MediGreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent-A-Center 5.90% 30.41% 9.00% MediGreen N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Rent-A-Center has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediGreen has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rent-A-Center beats MediGreen on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and lease-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks located within retailer's locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; lease-to-own and franchised lease-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names; and rentacenter.com, an e-commerce platform. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated approximately 1,973 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, including 44 retail installment sales stores; 998 Preferred Lease staffed locations in 41 states and Puerto Rico; and 123 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 372 lease-to-own stores in 33 states. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

MediGreen Company Profile

Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of vapor inhalers. It offers cumulus vapor inhalers, pocket puffer dry herbal vaporizer, and electronic cigarettes. The company was founded by Joseph T. Kaminski in 1989 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

