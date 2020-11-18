Critical Analysis: Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) & Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) and Xerox (NYSE:XRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Xerox shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Xerox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Creative Technology has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xerox has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Creative Technology and Xerox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Xerox 2 2 1 0 1.80

Xerox has a consensus price target of $17.80, suggesting a potential downside of 19.68%. Given Xerox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xerox is more favorable than Creative Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Technology and Xerox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Technology $66.07 million 1.93 $40.42 million N/A N/A Xerox $9.07 billion 0.48 $1.35 billion $3.55 6.24

Xerox has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Technology and Xerox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A Xerox 13.35% 11.87% 4.33%

Summary

Xerox beats Creative Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Technology

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, and others. In addition, the company offers multimedia solutions for personal computers and personal digital entertainment products. It markets its products and solutions to consumers and system integrators through a distribution network, including traditional marketing channels, original equipment manufacturers, and the Internet. Creative Technology Ltd was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services. The company also provides desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; graphic communications and production solutions; and IT services, such as PC and network infrastructure, communications technology, and network administration, as well as cloud and on-server support services. In addition, it provides FreeFlow a portfolio of software solutions for the automation and integration to the processing of print job comprises file preparation, final production, and electronic publishing; XMPie, a personalization and communication software that support the needs of omni-channel communications customers; and DocuShare, a content management platform to capture, store, and share paper and digital content. Further, the company operates a network of centers that digitize and automate paper and digital workflows; and sells paper products, wide-format systems, and software and IT services. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers through its direct sales force, as well as through independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Holdings Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

