Courier Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,060,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 62,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. CIBC began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.