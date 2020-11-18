Courier Capital LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,047,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,586,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,965,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,844,000 after buying an additional 222,534 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after buying an additional 1,170,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,945 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,952,000 after acquiring an additional 760,168 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. New Street Research began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $102.44. The firm has a market cap of $496.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.