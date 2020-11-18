Courier Capital LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 139,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $184.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.10 and a 200 day moving average of $152.62. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $188.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

