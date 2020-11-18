Courier Capital LLC Takes $206,000 Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised The Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Shares of BX opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

