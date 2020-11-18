Courier Capital LLC Sells 468 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 20.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Novartis by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 95,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Novartis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 260,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,666,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Novartis by 1.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 239,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $198.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.03.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

