Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 343.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

FISI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

