Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.96.

