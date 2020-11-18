Courier Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,852 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $258,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,588 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.51.

NYSE:A opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $117.50.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

