Courier Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,923,250,000 after purchasing an additional 69,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after acquiring an additional 140,406 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Equinix by 230.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,406,000 after acquiring an additional 818,777 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,118,000 after acquiring an additional 89,344 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total value of $902,717.75. Insiders have sold 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,358 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.68.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $751.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 147.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $781.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $738.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

