Courier Capital LLC Purchases 530 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 163.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,627 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 62.7% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,635 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $113,943,000 after buying an additional 1,490,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 215.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,732,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $104,316,000 after buying an additional 1,183,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $75.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

