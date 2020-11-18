Courier Capital LLC Purchases 3,386 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,170,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after buying an additional 362,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,752,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,861,000 after buying an additional 337,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after buying an additional 153,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,630,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after buying an additional 904,747 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $22.37.

