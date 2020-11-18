Courier Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 854,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American International Group by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after acquiring an additional 492,156 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.