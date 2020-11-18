Courier Capital LLC Invests $133,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,051,000 after buying an additional 6,962,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,236 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,221,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,136,000 after buying an additional 613,112 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,701,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,943,000 after purchasing an additional 601,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

