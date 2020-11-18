Courier Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 149,092 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

