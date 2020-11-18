Courier Capital LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,685,000 after acquiring an additional 681,447 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 593,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,620,000 after acquiring an additional 294,568 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 500,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,500,000 after acquiring an additional 259,374 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after acquiring an additional 160,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150,660 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day moving average of $113.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

