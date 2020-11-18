Courier Capital LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 79.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 42.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HSBC stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

