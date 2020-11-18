Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 59.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,044,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Corteva by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 221,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $37.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.